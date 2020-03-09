robbery

Man armed with large hunting knife robs Walgreens in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after an armed suspect robbed a Walgreens in northwest Fresno Sunday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the store on Herndon and West Avenues.

Officers say the suspect entered the store with a large hunting knife and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect stole the cash drawer from the register.

Witnesses told police, the suspect wore a mask, a hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
