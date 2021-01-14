Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man wanted in a drive-by shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in central Fresno.Authorities say 26-year-old Sergio Sauceda Ochoa pulled up to a house on Echo and Voorman Avenues on December 25 and opened fire at George Garcia, who was standing outside at the time.Garcia was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.Police say Ochoa was taken into custody for separate domestic violence charges on December 29.A week later, detectives connected him to the homicide investigation and charged him for Garcia's murder.A motive for the deadly shooting has still not been released.