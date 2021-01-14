homicide

Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in central Fresno

Fresno police have arrested a man wanted in a drive-by shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in central Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man wanted in a drive-by shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in central Fresno.

Authorities say 26-year-old Sergio Sauceda Ochoa pulled up to a house on Echo and Voorman Avenues on December 25 and opened fire at George Garcia, who was standing outside at the time.

Garcia was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say Ochoa was taken into custody for separate domestic violence charges on December 29.

A week later, detectives connected him to the homicide investigation and charged him for Garcia's murder.

A motive for the deadly shooting has still not been released.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralmurderhomicide investigationhomicidedrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
28-year-old man arrested for two Fresno murders, police say
Man found shot dead inside Visalia hotel room, police say
Fresno Police POP team deployed to reduce crime this weekend
Man found dead inside Kings County home, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno family sues city over deadly officer-involved shooting
28-year-old man arrested for two Fresno murders, police say
Visalia police identify bank robbery suspect shot and killed by officers
How CA lawmakers voted in Trump's 2nd impeachment
COVID-19 vaccine available for free to Fresno Co. residents 75 and older
VP Mike Pence to visit Naval Air Station Lemoore Saturday
Valley fertility experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in US Capitol arrested
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News