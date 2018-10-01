EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4167646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Fresno Police car in Downtown Fresno.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office says 23-year-old, Adolfo Martinez Lopez died over the weekend.Police say Lopez intentionally jumped underneath a freight train near McKinley and Blackstone just after 9 a.m. Sunday.In September, Lopez was arrested for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a police car in Downtown Fresno.----A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in Downtown Fresno.According to police, an officer saw the suspect, Adolfo Martinez Lopez, 23, on top of a police SUV at M Street and Mariposa. Lopez was stomping on the car, smashing windows, and jumping up and down.Police attempted to talk Lopez down but after a half hour they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand. Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will then be booked into jail.