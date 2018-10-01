Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies after being hit by train

A man has been arrested after he vandalized a police car in Downtown Fresno.

Leonard Torres
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Coroner's Office says 23-year-old, Adolfo Martinez Lopez died over the weekend.

Police say Lopez intentionally jumped underneath a freight train near McKinley and Blackstone just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

In September, Lopez was arrested for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a police car in Downtown Fresno.

A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in Downtown Fresno.

According to police, an officer saw the suspect, Adolfo Martinez Lopez, 23, on top of a police SUV at M Street and Mariposa. Lopez was stomping on the car, smashing windows, and jumping up and down.

Police attempted to talk Lopez down but after a half hour they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.

A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Fresno Police car in Downtown Fresno.


A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand. Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will then be booked into jail.
