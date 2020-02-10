crime

Man arrested in connection to multiple ATM thefts around Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to multiple ATM thefts around Tulare County.

Aron Matheson was on parole for burglary and wanted by authorities. Investigators also say he is responsible for an attempted ATM theft at the Visalia Sales Yard.

Seen in a midsize SUV, surveillance video captures the moments two men target the Visalia sales yard.

In less than four minutes, one of the pair gets the door open and ties a rope around the ATM, not realizing it's fixed to the ground.

We first brought you this story in December when officers asked for help in identifying two men failing to steal an ATM from the sales yard.

Detectives say they were contacted by Exeter Police, who said they received an anonymous tip regarding the location of the suspect.

When authorities investigated Matheson's home, they found the same clothes worn during the alleged attempted burglary at the Visalia Sales Yard along with other evidence.

Investigators say Matheson tried leaving the scene on foot, but the area was surrounded and he was ultimately arrested.
