A 50-year-old man was found dead by Merced Police on Friday. Officers are treating his death as a homicide.Investigators were carrying out a welfare check at a house on Bixby Way near Bancroft Drive around 6:15 p.m. Friday.The man living there had not shown up for work.When they arrived, there were signs the residence may have been burglarized. Officers found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom.Police say most of the people who live in the neighborhood are UC Merced students.Detectives say it's hard to tell if the killers took anything from the house because everything is so clean.They did notice the victim's pickup truck was missing. It's a 2017 Silver Chevy 4-door crew cab.This is the second homicide in Merced within 24 hours.Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Merced Police.