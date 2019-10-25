Man found dead on Merced County road after crashing motorcycle

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of a Merced County road following a motorcycle crash.The scene was spotted by a driver just before 3 a.m. Friday on Westside Boulevard and Highway 165 near the town of Stevinson.Emergency crews tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.His motorcycle was found about 30 feet off the roadway.The victim has not yet been identified.