Man found with meth while being booked into the Kings County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was arrested for previous warrants is facing drug charges after authorities found methamphetamine while searching him at the Kings County Jail.Corcoran police arrested 51-year-old Douglas Alan Bishop of Bakersfield for warrants out of Kern County during a traffic stop early Monday morning.While booking him into the jail, deputies found several packages of meth on Bishop.He now faces drug charges, including taking meth into jail, in addition to his previous charges.