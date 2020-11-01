Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly DUI crash in Madera County.
It happened just before 1 am Sunday near Road 200 and Bonnie B Road in North Fork.
Investigators say the victim, 28-year-old Joshua Ghizouna, was involved in an accident and when he stepped out of his car, was hit and killed by an oncoming car.
The driver of that car was 38-year-old Jered Kesler.
Kesler has been booked on felony DUI manslaughter charges.
