Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly DUI crash in Madera County.It happened just before 1 am Sunday near Road 200 and Bonnie B Road in North Fork.Investigators say the victim, 28-year-old Joshua Ghizouna, was involved in an accident and when he stepped out of his car, was hit and killed by an oncoming car.The driver of that car was 38-year-old Jered Kesler.Kesler has been booked on felony DUI manslaughter charges.