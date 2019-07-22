Man in custody accused of causing crash while intoxicated

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in police custody for causing a crash while officers say he was driving under the influence.Police say the driver ran a red light at Shaw and Brawley and hit another vehicle just after midnight, early Monday morning.Officers say the intoxicated driver is okay, but the woman in the other car suffered moderate injuries.Paramedics took her to Saint Agnes Medical Center for treatment.Police say the driver under arrest is also on parole.