Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink after argument: Police

NEWARK, Delaware -- Delaware police said office drama led a man to surrender to authorities for allegedly poisoning his co-worker's drink.

50-year-old Curtis Malloy is accused of spiking a woman's beverage with Pine-Sol after an argument.

The incident was reported at a business in Newark last April.

The test results just recently confirmed the chemical's presence in the drink.

The victim said she smelled the Pine-Sol right away, so she didn't drink it.

Detectives interviewed co-workers and obtained video surveillance from the business.

Police said the video showed Malloy at the victim's workstation at times when he should not have been there. Malloy resigned after the incident occurred.

He turned himself in to Newark police on December 30.

He has been charged with one count of Adulteration, a felony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
poisonworkplace
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Show More
Urgent Blood Drive held at Clovis, Fresno hospitals on Friday
December storms gave California a promising snowpack
Hundreds of Delta Airlines workers sue Lands' End over uniforms
Fresno car detail shops loses more than $30,000 in products after burglary
36-year-old mom of 4 missing in Tulare County for 4 days
More TOP STORIES News