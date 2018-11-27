PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Man severely injured with multiple broken bones after being struck by car on Friant Rd.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Fresno County just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Highway Patrol officers say a woman was driving on Friant near Root when she collided with a man, believed to be in his fifties, who was in the road.

Investigators say the man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Highway patrol officers say the area where the man was hit only has one light, so it can be hard to see at night.
