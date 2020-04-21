stabbing

Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering from two stab wounds after being attacked in central Fresno.

Fresno police say the suspect, 32-year-old Abisai Solano, was arguing with the 52-year-old victim outside a tire shop at Fresno and Washington.

Investigators say the victim's brother got involved, and the argument became physical.

Officers say Solano then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck and upper chest. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is expected to survive.

Police were able to track down Solano nearby and arrested him.

He's been booked into the Fresno County Jail.
