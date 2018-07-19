U.S. & WORLD

Man steals car from date to go on another date

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man steals car from date for 2nd date. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A woman in Memphis says her date stole her car so that he could take out another woman.

Faith Pugh says it happened on Saturday when she went to meet Kelton Griffin for dinner.

Griffin didn't drive, so the pair ended up in Pugh's car.

Griffin asked if she would go into a gas station to buy him a cigar. But when she got out, she says he sped off in her car.

Hours later, Pugh says a friend sent her a text saying Griffin had just asked her out.

The friend told Pugh where they were.

Pugh showed up to a drive-in theater with police and found the pair in her car.

Griffin was arrested on the spot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddatingcar theftstolen car
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News