Man threatened with knife during road rage argument in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man was arrested after he threatened another man with a knife during a road rage incident, Visalia Police say.It happened in the area of Akers Street and Walnut Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.Officials say the two men got into an argument while driving, and pulled into a nearby gas station where David Adams, 31, brandished a knife at the second man before fleeing the area.The victim told police Adams had been driving aggressively.Officers arrested Adams during a traffic stop. He had his two children in the car at the time of the argument and the arrest.Adams was charged with brandishing a weapon and child endangerment. Officials say his children were released to a family member.