FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a man walked into a grocery store and stabbed a woman in the throat at a grocery store in northwest Fresno.The incident occurred at the Grocery Outlet Center at Shaw & Brawley on Wednesday morning.Witnesses said a man, seemingly at random, walked into the store and stabbed her in the throat while she was checking out at the counter.She was rushed to the hospital.Officers are investigating the incident.(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)