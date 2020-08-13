Merced Mansion House up for sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A piece of Merced's history is now up for sale.
The Mansion House at the corner of 20th and Canal Streets recently hit the market.
The nearly 3,900 square foot Victorian home was built in 1906 for Oscar Baker, who was the assistant manager of the old Merced Lumber Company.
It was later converted into a restaurant. It now belongs to Vince and Niki Gallagher.
They have spent the past 12 years restoring the entire property to its former glory, from the paint and woodwork to chipping away thick tile that was covering beautiful brick arches in the kitchen.
The Gallaghers say they found many treasures throughout the renovation process, but their greatest joy has been opening their home to the community for charity tea parties, weddings, and children's events.
Niki Gallagher says, "It's been such a joy and blessing to be able to restore the home and then share it with our community, having children come in for Santa House and have those special memories of being here at the Mansion House."
Realtor Jennifer Tripp says the property could also be a great venue for a restaurant to offer outdoor dining amid the pandemic.
The four-bedroom home is listed for 635-thousand dollars. You can view the full listing here.
