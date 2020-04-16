manslaughter

Man arrested for manslaughter after allegedly striking, killing Clovis neighbor

Clovis Police arrested 28-year-old Victor Topete for manslaughter.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a neighbor in his Clovis neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Clovis Police Department says it happened just before 11:00 p.m., when they received a call about an unconscious man in the driveway of a home near San Jose Ave. and Peach Ave.

The 54-year-old man did not have a pulse when officers arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers learned the man had been hit by a neighbor during an argument, causing him to collapse instantly. The neighbor, 28-year-old Victor Topete, had fled the area.



Topete was found in a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Children's Boulevard in Madera County and was arrested. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for manslaughter and for violation of probation.
