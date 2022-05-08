entertainment

World-famous mariachi bands perform at Fresno's Save Mart Center

All the profit will fund scholarships for Fresno State students.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several world-famous mariachi bands from Mexico were in Fresno this weekend.

The event was put on by the university - and something President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval hopes will become an annual tradition.

"I'm most excited that we're combining entertainment with higher education. We come, we celebrate, we listen to world-class music and it's not just entertainment for the sake of entertainment, it's entertainment for the sake of students," he said.

On the day between Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day, families were ready to celebrate their culture. People we spoke with said they recognize the importance of helping fund higher education.

"It's very important for, especially people of our culture - minorities that don't really get too much attention, to go for those scholarships," said Jasmine Stephens.

It's not clear yet exactly how the scholarships will work - or how many will be given, but Fresno State says they will be offered to students facing adversity.

President Jimenez-Sandoval said he hopes to make this an annual event, raising money to help students.

He said we'll have a better idea of how much money will be given in scholarships after the concert.

