FEMA headed to Mariposa County to provide storm relief

FEMA headed to Mariposa County to help with storm recovery efforts

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Relief could be in store for Mariposa County residents whose homes were damaged by severe winter storms.

The county has been included in a declaration from President Joe Biden for major weather disasters.

After storms tore through California in February causing major damage, the president added Mariposa as one of the seven counties in the state that will qualify for federal funding.

FEMA will soon arrive in the community to start assessing the damage.

The exact dates haven't been announced.

Supervisor Miles Menterey says the county collected information showing over 360 residents were impacted by the storm.

There are 72 structures that sustained major damage and 13 that were destroyed. 74% of the residences impacted were uninsured.

"That is a blessing for this county. As you know we have been suffering from catastrophic damage from our fire last summer, through the rains.

Heavy, heavy rain on Christmas and New Year's and now this epic snowfall," said Menterey.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from the impacts of severe storms.

This declaration won't include assistance for damage to public roads and infrastructure caused by winter storms. The County is hoping that funding will come next.