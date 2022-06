MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County's Parks and Recreation Department is looking for lifeguards and recreation aides to join their team as we move into the summer months.Department officials said they are extremely understaffed.The worker shortage has already delayed some event start dates and could affect operating hours - that includes for the El Portal and Coulterville pools.If you're interested in applying for an open position, you can check out the Mariposa County website Details on a lifeguard certification course are expected to be released later this week.