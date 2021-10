FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.Authorities say Emillie Miller left her home in Greeley Hill on Tuesday. She was last seen in the Manteca area.The teen is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.Officials say Emillie currently has a broken nose and two black eyes from a recent car accident.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office at 209-966-3615.