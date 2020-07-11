race in america

Police execute search warrant at St. Louis home of couple who brandished guns at protesters

ST. LOUIS -- Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked past their Renaissance palazzo-style home on June 28 while headed to protest outside of the mayor's home nearby. The video showed Mark McCloskey, 61, wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey, 63 standing next to him waving a handgun.

Joel Schwartz, the couple's lawyer, said a search warrant was served Friday evening and that the gun Mark McCloskey was holding in the video was seized. Schwartz told The Associated Press that arrangements have been made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun that Patricia McCloskey had been holding, adding that her gun was inoperable at the time of the protest and still is.

The couple has not been charged, and Schwartz said charges against them would be "absolutely, positively unmerited."

"A search warrant being executed is clear indication of what the circuit attorney's intentions are. Beyond that, I can't comment," Schwartz said.

EMBED More News Videos

A white couple face criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a Black woman and her daughters.



Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, who is St. Louis' top prosecutor, issued a statement after the June 28 incident in which she said she was "alarmed" by what happened and that "any attempt to chill (the right to peacefully protest) through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated." Calls to Gardner's office on Saturday ran unanswered.

Schwartz said that under Missouri law, people who are in reasonable apprehension or fear have the right to take necessary steps to defend themselves.

"In this particular situation, people not only broke the law and trespassed on private property, but they committed property damage," Schwartz said, adding that a St. Louis business was burned down and a retired police captain was killed in the week leading up to the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Saturday that public records and interviews show the McCloskeys are almost always in conflict with others, typically over control of private property.

They filed a lawsuit in 1988 to obtain their house, a castle built for Adolphus Busch's daughter and her husband in the early 20th century. At the McCloskeys' property in Franklin County, they have sued neighbors for making changes to a gravel road and twice evicted tenants from a modular home on their property.

Mark McCloskey sued a former employer for wrongful termination and his sister, father and his father's caretaker for defamation.

The McCloskeys and the trustees of Portland Place, the tony private street in a St. Louis historic district where they live, have been involved in a three-year legal dispute over a small piece of land in the neighborhood. The McCloskeys claim they own it, but the trustees say it belongs to the neighborhood.

Mark McCloskey said in an affidavit that he has defended the patch previously by pointing a gun at a neighbor who tried to cut through it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissouriblack lives matterprotestu.s. & worldrace in americaguns
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
After racist rant at Fresno bar, CEO resigns from marketing firm
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Billy Porter calls for end to violence against Black trans women
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old Clovis man dies after losing control of motorcycle while on Highway 168
Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Central California coronavirus cases
Families demand better care for Fresno County Jail inmates
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
Brides left in lurch, thousands of dollars lost as Madera County wedding venue closes
Show More
Domestic abuse, child exploitation incidents up during pandemic
Hundreds line up for pop-up coronavirus testing site in Fresno
After racist rant at Fresno bar, CEO resigns from marketing firm
Firefighter, wife abused 5-year-old son, Kingsburg police say
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early to stop crowding during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News