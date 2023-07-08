Good Sports: Maximus Ekk juggling high school while suiting up for Central Valley Fuego FC

As Adam Smith takes over for the rest of the season, Maximus Ekk will juggle between finishing his senior year and getting reps with the first team.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just last week, we were asking Adam Smith about his role as Central Valley Fuego FC's sporting director.

"We've never had a professional academy in the Valley," he said.

But that all changed when Fuego mutually parted ways with head coach Martin Vasquez as the team struggled at the bottom of the USL League One table.

Overnight, Smith went from directing the academy to being in charge of the first team, in the process having to cancel a planned vacation to Europe.

"So as you can imagine, telling the wife that we weren't going anymore, that was a surprise for her as well," he said.

As he switches titles, he's bringing academy talent along the way.

"Max was one of the players we identified in the Fresno area," Smith said.

That's 17-year-old Sierra Pacific High School Senior Maximus Ekk.

"Just the goals and his overall levels of work rate, professionalism, the first team staff took notice of him," Smith said.

By racking up goals and experience with the under-20 academy team, Ekk would make his professional debut in Vasquez's final game as head coach.

"Just always enjoying it, always playing, so that's what I was born to do, I think," Ekk said.

As Smith takes over for the rest of the season, Ekk will juggle between finishing his senior year and getting reps with the first team.

"I have to figure out a way to go to school still," he said.

It's a balancing act Smith hopes serves as an example to young talent across the valley.

"I think what it's showing everybody here is that there is a chance," he said.

Ekk is taking that chance in stride, but education remains a top priority.

"I would always keep this in mind, but I would always think of the college route for sure, he said.

Whether his career takes him to D-I or USL League One, Ekk's determined to stick to what he loves most.

"I just want to be in that environment, in that life," he said.

