FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time."After experiencing cold-like symptoms Thursday night, I took two rapid antigen at-home COVID tests. Unfortunately, both were positive," Dyer said in a statement released on Twitter.Dyer said his symptoms were mild. It's the second time the mayor has contracted the virus. He first tested positive in November 2020.He canceled all event appearances for the next few days and will work remotely.