McDonald's is bringing back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets, but only for a limited time.The item debuted in September 2020.The nuggets are made with a tempura coating flavored with cayenne and chili peppers.They're available at about 7,000 restaurants now. You can check the McDonald's app to see if a location near you has them.