FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a student was hit by a car in front of McLane High School Monday morning.

Authorities say it happened at about 8:30 am on Cedar near Princeton.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was in the crosswalk on Cedar when she was hit.

The student complained of pain but did not want to go to the hospital.

Investigators say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and that students and staff were present.