Beloved Mearle's Drive-In returning to Visalia

A beloved piece of the past is making a big return to the South Valley.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beloved piece of the past is making a big return to the South Valley.

Long-time Visalia residents may remember the old Mearle's Drive-in restaurant.

Now, a local family is bringing it back-- this time with an outdoor movie screen and theater concession stand.

"Chances are that everyone here has a first-hand memory of the original Mearle's. Or have heard stories from their parents or friends of the fun atmosphere, the great food, and the huge portions of fries. Since it's closing to 2006 there's always been an interest in somehow bringing that amazing place back," said Rollin George.

On Wednesday, a groundbreaking took place about four miles from the restaurant's original site.

It's located on Mooney Boulevard near Avenue 264.