Measure C extension

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Measure C has been around in Fresno County since 1986.

In those more than three decades, it has funded improvements to state highways, county roads and streets in the county's 15 cities.

If approved for an extension in November, the half-cent sales tax would raise $7 billion over 30 years.

About half of the funding would go to road maintenance.

Supporters say this extension will fund bike lanes, street widening, sidewalks, and much-needed repairs county wide.