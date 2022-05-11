lottery

Mega Millions host calls wrong number in Tuesday's drawing; lottery pauses payouts

John Crow mistakenly called the gold Mega Ball as 6 when it was actually a 9, officials said.
EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

NEW YORK -- Mega Millions has temporarily suspended prize payments after the host called the wrong number during Tuesday night's drawing.

Lottery officials said John Crow mistakenly called the gold Mega Ball as 6 when it was actually a 9. The jackpot was an estimated $86 million with a cash option of $49.1 million, according to Mega Millions.

Players are advised to hold on to their tickets until the issue is resolved.

"The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result. The results of the drawing were audited by Preston CPA. The official results for the May 10, 2022, drawing ... are the white balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. We apologize for the confusion," officials said in a statement.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday
$5 million winning lottery scratcher sold in Merced County
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 99 in Madera County
Crews respond to helicopter crash in Northern CA, authorities say
California mom charged with killing 3 of her children on Mother's Day
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
Show More
Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training
Man detained after central Fresno shooting
Airbnb unveils new way to book longer stays
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
Fire destroys building in Lemoore
More TOP STORIES News