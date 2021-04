MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ground was broken on Fresno County's first cannabis farm on Thursday.The project is expected to bring dozens of jobs to the city of Mendota.Officials with the city and county and Boca Del Rio Farms gather for the event on Belmont Avenue near Guillan Park Drive.Construction is scheduled to be complete in mid-May.Planting will begin in early June for an expected harvest of mid to late fall.The farm will employ local laborers who use 100% sustainable cultivation methods and produce products to be sold in local dispensaries.