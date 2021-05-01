Careers

Job fair held at cannabis farm in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mendota's first cannabis farm hosted a job fair today, and they're still looking for good help.

Boca Del Rio Farms and Calfornia Harvesters had about 50 people turn out to submit their resumes.

Officials say they were mostly Mendota residents.

The cannabis farm is looking to fill more than 80 full-time and seasonal jobs.

Last month, officials broke ground on the highly anticipated farm bringing not only jobs but critical revenue for the city of Mendota.

Planting is expected to start in June.

Those unable to attend can send their resumes to info@bocadelriofarms.com.
