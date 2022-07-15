AT&T customers in Mendota left with no cell service

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some residents of Mendota who rely on AT&T coverage are reporting internet outages.
Frustrated residents say they're having to travel to neighboring cities just to make phone calls.
Action News reached out to the company and was told AT&T is aware of a fiber failure.
The company says it's working to restore home phone, internet, and wireless service to customers as quickly as possible.
