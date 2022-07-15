Home & Garden

AT&T customers in Mendota left with no cell service

Action News reached out to the company and was told AT&T is aware of a fiber failure.
MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some residents of Mendota who rely on AT&T coverage are reporting internet outages.

Frustrated residents say they're having to travel to neighboring cities just to make phone calls.

The company says it's working to restore home phone, internet, and wireless service to customers as quickly as possible.
