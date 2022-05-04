Society

Merced offering $500 checks to residents with certain requirements

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- You might be entitled to a $500 stimulus payment if you live in Merced and worked through the pandemic.

Applications are now open for the City of Merced's Resident Stimulus Program.

To apply, you need to live in Merced and have been considered an essential worker during the pandemic.

There are also several income requirements for those who apply.

The city will be giving out a total of 2,000 one-time only $500 payments.

For more information, visit the city's website.
