Merced City Schools superintendent to resign in July following complaints

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced City school superintendent Al Rogers plans to resign as the district's top official next month.
Action News first told you about a civil complaint filed against Rogers in March, in Merced County Superior Court, just two weeks after he had been placed on paid administrative leave.
It accused Rogers of gender discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault and battery.
During closed session Wednesday afternoon, the school board finalized a resignation agreement with the superintendent.
Rogers will now resign on July 1st. He will remain on administrative leave until that date.
On Thursday, the board released the following statement on the resignation agreement:
"We, as a Board have reached an agreement with the Superintendent. We are grateful to Deputy Superintendent Doug Collins and the leadership team for their work, diligence, and guidance in moving us through this process while keeping the focus on our students. The Board thanks the community for their patience and also appreciates all staff for their continued dedication to an affirming and welcoming workplace culture with a focus on student growth and achievement."
