Merced County reports first West Nile Virus death of this year

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Department of Public Health has confirmed its first death this year due to the West Nile Virus.

Officials say the patient was an elderly person living in the city of Merced and they will not be identified for privacy reasons.

Experts say seniors are often considered to be at higher risk if infected.

West Nile Virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mild symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and vomiting.

There is no specific treatment for a West Nile Virus infection.