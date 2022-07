MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in an overnight shooting in Merced County and a third is in the hospital with serious injuries.Details are limited as this is still very early on in the investigation, but sheriff's investigators say the shooting happened at Santa Fe and Franklin Road.They haven't released any victim information but say two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.The third was taken to the hospital. They are in critical condition.So far, no arrests have been reported, but investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (209) 385-7445.