75-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 75-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Merced Wednesday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 12:30 pm on Ashby Road at Cooper Avenue.Officers say 22-year-old Ashlie Resendes was going west on Ashby when she turned into the south lane of Cooper.Resendes' car hit the left side of 85-year-old Hentz Guth's car and it overturned.The 75-year-old woman was in Guth's car at the time of the crash and died from her injuries.Both Guth and Resendes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The woman killed in the crash has not been identified.