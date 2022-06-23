75-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 75-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Merced Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 12:30 pm on Ashby Road at Cooper Avenue.

Officers say 22-year-old Ashlie Resendes was going west on Ashby when she turned into the south lane of Cooper.

Resendes' car hit the left side of 85-year-old Hentz Guth's car and it overturned.

The 75-year-old woman was in Guth's car at the time of the crash and died from her injuries.

Both Guth and Resendes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The woman killed in the crash has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Valley faith leaders raise concerns about Pride Night at Fresno zoo
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Houseboats at Lake Kaweah sunk, damaged, set adrift by storm
Pay hike being discussed for Fresno mayor, council members
City of Fresno to pay $600,000 to family in wrongful death settlement
Show More
Valley restaurants awarded $3,000 loans amid post-pandemic struggles
Valley company Sun-maid hiring for jobs with $5,000 sign-on bonuses
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Kerman jewelry store
Merced Co. deputies asking for help solving deadly shooting at party
Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs
More TOP STORIES News