Merced man accused of killing his wife

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in Merced, accused of killing his wife.

Merced Police say 34-year-old Harkirat Singh was arrested after officers got a call of possible homicide around 1 pm on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Alviso Drive, near Highway 59 and Yosemite Avenue. There, they found a 30-year-old woman dead inside, who was later identified as Singh's wife.

Detectives say Singh was still at the home when officers arrived and they discovered that the couple had a history of domestic violence.

After an investigation, police say they believed Singh was the killer, and he was arrested.

Singh has been booked into the Merced County Jail for murder.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
