Merced man accused of killing his wife

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in Merced, accused of killing his wife.Merced Police say 34-year-old Harkirat Singh was arrested after officers got a call of possible homicide around 1 pm on Saturday.Officers responded to a home on Alviso Drive, near Highway 59 and Yosemite Avenue. There, they found a 30-year-old woman dead inside, who was later identified as Singh's wife.Detectives say Singh was still at the home when officers arrived and they discovered that the couple had a history of domestic violence.After an investigation, police say they believed Singh was the killer, and he was arrested.Singh has been booked into the Merced County Jail for murder.