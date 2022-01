MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a missing 87-year-old man.Ramon Jimenez was last seen near 7th and Canal Streets, not far from McNamara Park.Jimenez was wearing a gray and green pool hall jacket, jeans, red shoes, and a Nike beanie.Police say he also walks with a cane.If you know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Merced Police Department.