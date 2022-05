MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after police say he assaulted another person with a baseball bat in Merced.Police arrested 25-year-old Brian Chandler Thursday night.Officers were called just before 8 pm to a home on M Street near 12th Street.Investigators say the victim was found with several head injuries. He told police he was hit with a baseball bat multiple times by Chandler during a fight.Police found Chandler nearby and arrested him for aggravated assault.