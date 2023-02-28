Merced Police Department announces new interim chief

The Merced Police Department has a new chief overseeing the force. Craig Gundlach was just named the interim chief of police.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department has a new chief overseeing the force.

Craig Gundlach was just named the interim chief of police.

This comes after former chief Thomas Cavallero announced his retirement from his 37-year career in law enforcement.

Gundlach has worked in safety industries for over 31 years.

He comes to Merced after retiring from his role as captain in Modesto.

Merced city officials say they are still conducting a nationwide search for a permanent police chief.

They expect Gundlach to fill the position for about six months.