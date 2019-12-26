Merced woman arrested for setting fire that caused $50,000 damage to apartment complex

Merced Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly intentionally set fire to an apartment.Police say several families were displaced and more than $50,000 worth of property was damaged due to the fire at the Swiss Colony Apartment Complex.42-year-old Kristi Shepherd was later arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for arson.Officers say they arrived at the apartment complex on Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. to see smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments. They had to evacuate the surrounding apartments. The fire was contained to the one set of apartments.Arson investigators then determined the fire was intentionally set.The Red Cross came out to assist with housing for the families that were displaced.Police are asking anyone with any information about the crime to contact them directly at (209) 385-6912 or on their Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.