Merced woman arrested for setting fire that caused $50,000 damage to apartment complex

Merced Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly intentionally set fire to an apartment.

Police say several families were displaced and more than $50,000 worth of property was damaged due to the fire at the Swiss Colony Apartment Complex.

42-year-old Kristi Shepherd was later arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for arson.

Officers say they arrived at the apartment complex on Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. to see smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments. They had to evacuate the surrounding apartments. The fire was contained to the one set of apartments.

Arson investigators then determined the fire was intentionally set.

The Red Cross came out to assist with housing for the families that were displaced.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the crime to contact them directly at (209) 385-6912 or on their Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
Homeless woman looking for place to sleep brutally murdered in Madera, police say
Fresno Police find trail of blood, searching for shooting victim
Here's how you can win a trip around California
Family asking for help for Christmas gifts after tragic loss
Firefighters shocked after woman's refrigerator somehow becomes a bomb
UPDATE: 76-year-old man who went missing in Tulare found safe
Show More
Tulare Co. online predators arrested for trying to have sex with children
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand vetoes legal cannabis sales
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by veteran was from Merced
Porterville man arrested for trying to lure 15-year-old into his car
First responders spend Christmas Eve protecting the Valley
More TOP STORIES News