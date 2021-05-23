Watermelon shipment at San Diego border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says

Now add watermelons to that list.
Border Patrol agents at the Otay Mesa commercial inspection facility near San Diego seized more than $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of melons.
This is the second time in a week a meth shipment was discovered at the facility.
The shipment held more than 1,100 pounds of the drug.
It was discovered Tuesday evening. A truck was driving through the checkpoint when a CBP officer referred the shipment for further examination.
Officials say a canine alerted to the shipment of watermelons, indicating possible contraband.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the truck and found 193 wrapped plastic containers inside.
The truck driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was arrested for attempted smuggling of narcotics.