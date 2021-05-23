Watermelon shipment at San Diego border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Watermelon shipment at border hid 1,100 pounds of meth, CBP says

SAN DIEGO -- Fake vegetables, frozen sharks, and an Xbox - just a few of the bizarre methods drug smugglers use to hide and transport their goods.

Now add watermelons to that list.

Border Patrol agents at the Otay Mesa commercial inspection facility near San Diego seized more than $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of melons.

This is the second time in a week a meth shipment was discovered at the facility.

The shipment held more than 1,100 pounds of the drug.

RELATED: DEA announces its biggest domestic bust of meth, in raids at homes in Moreno Valley, Perris
EMBED More News Videos

Federal authorities on Wednesday revealed details surrounding drug raids in the Inland Empire that resulted in the largest domestic seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.



It was discovered Tuesday evening. A truck was driving through the checkpoint when a CBP officer referred the shipment for further examination.

Officials say a canine alerted to the shipment of watermelons, indicating possible contraband.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the truck and found 193 wrapped plastic containers inside.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was arrested for attempted smuggling of narcotics.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoillegal drugsmexicosmugglingdrug bustmethamphetaminemethborder patrol
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News