SQF Complex Fire

100 firefighters from Mexico coming to help fight SQF Complex Fires in Tulare County

Fire departments across California are stretched thin, with 23 fires currently raging out of control.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mexico is sending 100 firefighters to Central California to help fight the SQF Complex Fires.

The Mexican firefighters will be arriving at San Bernardino International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. They will then undergo training for a couple of days, after which they will join the ranks of fire crews battling the SQF Complex Fires raging in Tulare County.



The SQF Complex Fires have already torched more than 144,708 acres and destroyed nearly 200 structures, forcing many residents to evacuate. They are only 33% contained.

RELATED: SQF Complex Fire: 144,708 acres burned, 33% contained, latest evacuation orders

The United States Forest Service and the Mexican government have historically helped each other out in forest and fire management.

Fire crews across California are currently in the midst of one of the worst fire seasons in history, with 23 fires currently raging out of control. They are in dire need of personnel.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countymexicodisaster reliefdisastersqf complex firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SQF COMPLEX FIRE
How to help SQF Complex Fires evacuees
Join ABC30, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
SQF Complex Fire carves path of destruction in Tulare County mountain communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 289,695 acres burned with 32% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 144,708 acres burned, 33% contained
Arrest investigation complete, but release delayed citing community 'emotions'
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Man killed, woman injured in southwest Fresno shooting, police say
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Fresno State president appointed new chancellor of CSU
Show More
230 years to life for gunning down 16-year-old last year, defendant's third strike
Central California coronavirus cases
Yosemite National Park to reopen Friday after closing due to poor air quality
Family trapped by Creek Fire recalls moments of terror, despair
Woman killed during shootout on Highway 180 in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News