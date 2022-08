Military medallions stolen from Visalia cemetery, police say

An investigation is underway after Military Medallions were stolen from the Visalia Cemetery.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Military Medallions were stolen from the Visalia Cemetery.

Visalia police say the theft was reported early last week.

They say someone removed the medallions from several cemetery niches.

If you have seen anyone with the medallions, you're asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.