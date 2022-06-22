Wildfire causes evacuations near Millerton Lake in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildland fire threatened multiple homes and prompted evacuations near Millerton Lake in Fresno County on Wednesday morning.The fire broke out around 7 am northeast of Friant.First responders and residents sprang into action to protect their homes, and firefighters were able to get a quick grip on the flames.Crews were able to evacuate residents by going door to door and alerting them by text.Luckily no homes were burned. The fire, amazingly, went around houses and propane tanks.Residents shared what they woke up to this morning, and how they quickly reacted."When I opened up the front door, the whole mountain was on fire, so I ran over here and grabbed the garden hose," said Sky Harbour resident Blake Lacey.The fire burned just over three acres before crews were able to fully contain it, and the cause is still under investigation.Firefighters have staged resources throughout the county, initiating their Lightning and Complex incident plan, and they will continue to monitor the wind and weather throughout the day.