Missing Atwater teen found safe, police say

Police say Alana Alcazar, 16, was last seen Thursday morning at Atwater High School. (Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Atwater Police say they have located missing 16-year-old Alana Alcazar and she is safe.

Atwater Police are searching for a missing teen, who they believe is headed to the Canadian border with an 18-year-old boy.

Police say Alana Alcazar, 16, was last seen Thursday morning at Atwater High School. She was wearing a striped shirt with a Dachshund printed on the front and blue jeans. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Alcazar is with 18-year-old Ayden Fickes from Canada. (Atwater Police Department)


Officials believe Alcazar is with 18-year-old Ayden Fickes from Canada. The pair may be traveling on a white motorcycle with Canadian plates, and Alcazar may be wearing a white and pink helmet.

Police say the pair may be traveling on a white motorcycle with Canadian plates, and Alcazar may be wearing a white and pink helmet. (Atwater Police Department)



Anyone with information on Alcazar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department.
