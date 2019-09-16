Missing Dinuba man suffering dementia has been found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba Police say 79-year-old Aguedo "Chico" Ramos has been found.
---
Dinuba police are asking for help finding a missing man they believe could be at risk.
79-year-old Aguedo "Chico" Ramos disappeared early Saturday afternoon from Road 88 near Avenue 420.
He's 5-foot-6, about 120 pounds and he was last seen wearing jeans, a blue button-up shirt, and a blue cap.
Ramos suffers from dementia and police say he was riding his black beach cruiser bicycle when he left.
MISSING PERSON
