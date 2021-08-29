missing boy

UPDATE: Fresno police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says 10-year-old Evon Venegas, who was missing for a day, has been found safe and is in good health.

Original story follows.
-------------

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy.

10-year-old Evon Venegas was last seen walking near Tuolumne and L Street in downtown Fresno around 9 Friday night.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, burgundy pants, and carrying a burgundy backpack.

If you see him, please call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000 or the following detectives:

Det. David Passmore (559) 621-2111
Det. Braden McFarland (559) 621-2457
