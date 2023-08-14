76-year-old hiker missing in Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a man who was last seen hiking through Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks.

Officials say 76-year-old Bill Roberts left Inyo National Forest on August 9 to meet his family at Bullfrog Lake in Kings Canyon National Park.

Roberts was planning to hike north along the John Muir Trail to get to the lake on Saturday.

Authorities say the last updates on Roberts' tracker showed him near the west end of the Caltech Peak ridgeline in Sequoia National Park.

Roberts was wearing a large black and orange pack, tan hiking pants, a black and brown shirt, and was carrying trekking poles.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks' tipline at (888) 653-0009.